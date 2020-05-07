Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Evergy stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. 2,392,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,623. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,391.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 828,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 348,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

