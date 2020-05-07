Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.26 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MRAM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,098. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

