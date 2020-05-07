Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 15,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.22.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

