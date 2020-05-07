ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of 15 qtr/qtr to $218.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.09 million.ExlService also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

