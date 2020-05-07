ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0915-209.0915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.79 million.

ExlService stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.78.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.