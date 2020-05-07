Extended Stay America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,892 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,565% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,150,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

STAY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 258,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

