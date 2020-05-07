Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

