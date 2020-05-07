Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

