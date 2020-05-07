Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 133,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

XOM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

