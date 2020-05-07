Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYEN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,132. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYEN. Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In related news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 82,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

