Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

