Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $196,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

