Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 260.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $196,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 145,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.