Fastly Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 31,475 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,792 call options.

Fastly stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 791,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.21. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,789.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 564,984 shares worth $12,288,756.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 544.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 47.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

