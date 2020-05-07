Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 513,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.76. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

