Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Share Price

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.96.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $730.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.12. Shopify has a 1-year low of $242.23 and a 1-year high of $739.24. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

