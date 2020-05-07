FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.