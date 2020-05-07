Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ferrari in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,060. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.