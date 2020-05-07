Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RACE. CSFB dropped their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

RACE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Green Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $12,850,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

