Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

FCAU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,233. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.91. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

