First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. 9,668,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

