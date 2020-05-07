First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

