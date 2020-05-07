First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon National worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.