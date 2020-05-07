Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 604,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.