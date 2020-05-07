Flit Token (FLT) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $1,263.96 and $10,868.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00479771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 219.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032526 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,250,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

