Florin Court Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 39.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.24. 1,574,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

