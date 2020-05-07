Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00022286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $121,140.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Flowchain alerts:

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

