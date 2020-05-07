Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 188,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

