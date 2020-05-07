FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,320 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

