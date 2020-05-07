Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.72 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a PE ratio of -63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

