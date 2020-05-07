Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.76 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 39,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,052. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a P/E ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

