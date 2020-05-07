Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 176,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

NYSE USB traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 6,983,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,135. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.