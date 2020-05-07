Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 96,100 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

BMO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 586,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,875. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

