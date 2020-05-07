Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

FIS traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $129.44. 5,933,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,475. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

