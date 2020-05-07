Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Fortis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FTS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 452,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.