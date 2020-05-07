Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 566,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

