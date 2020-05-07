Forsta AP Fonden Invests $13.23 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

