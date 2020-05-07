Fortinet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 1,412 call options.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $22.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 351,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

