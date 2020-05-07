Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.40

Media headlines about Fortis (TSE:FTS) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a media sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Fortis’ score:

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$53.45. 802,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.31. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.