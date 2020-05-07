Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 3.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of FOX worth $198,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in FOX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in FOX by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.