FOX’s (FOXA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 3,577,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,081. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Jennison Associates increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,133,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,982,000. Denali Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 238,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servico Internacionais bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $13,311,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

