Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.62. 1,599,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.