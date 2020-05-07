FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 66,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 72,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 122,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.