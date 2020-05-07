Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

