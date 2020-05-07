FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Analytics PLC Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE CCC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 760,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clarivate Analytics has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 25.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 141,369 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $4,403,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 239,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

