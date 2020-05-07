FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a report released on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 276,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,201. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 224,659 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

