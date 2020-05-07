FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 706,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 204.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 481,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 441,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

