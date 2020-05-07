FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 860,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.73 million, a P/E ratio of -927.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

