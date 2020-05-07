FY2021 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $304.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,758 shares of company stock worth $151,334 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

