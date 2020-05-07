FY2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Decreased by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. MKM Partners cut their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 460,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,975. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

